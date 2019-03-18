Funeral service for Rose Lee Maze were Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:00 PM at Second Union Baptist Church with Pastor Christopher Ardoin officiated. Internment in the church cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Rose Lee Maze, age 69, of Bunkie passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence.

She was a member of Second Union Baptist Church, where she served as President of the Voices Choir until her health began to fail. Rose was also a member of the Mission Ministry, Pastor's Aid Club, Program Committee and Food Service Committee. She was a true and faithful servant and always respected the leadership of her Pastor.

Rose graduated from Bunkie Colored Carver High School in the year of 1967, then attended Grambling State University where she obtained a degree in Business Administration. Worked for Bell South Telephone Company for 25+ years. She later went to work for the Department of Environmental Quality (Safety Klean) for 17+ years as Branch Manager until retirement. Rose was an active member of the Essence Social and Civic Club for 40+ years. She served numerous years as President of the club prior to health issues. Although her health began to decline, she was still concerned about the business of the club concerning scholarships. Education was a major concern of hers.

Being the glue of the family, she happily opened her home to family for all holidays and Sunday dinners were always at her home. Her meals were delicious and her hospitality was even better. She never knew a stranger, and welcomed anyone.

Rose is survived by her 3 children; Julius (Tika) Mays, Monisha Maze and Tawana Payne all of Bunkie; brother, Johnny (Bo) Smith and sister, Linda Mays Edwards both of Bunkie; 3 sisters-in-law, Ruth Beveroly Smith, Doris and Shirley Mays, 9 grandchildren (Javon she reared as her own), 1 great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were; Julius Mays, Jr., Darnell Mays, Jr., Javon Payne, Lecorrian Washington, Jaylan Mays, Anthony Mays, Darius Smith and Demetrius Pratt.