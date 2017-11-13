Rose Mae Mose Dufour, age 81, of Big Bend

Rose Mae Mose Dufour

BIG BEND - Funeral services for Rose Mae Mose Dufour of Big Bend will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Bordelonville. Funeral arrangements are under the directions of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. and will continue all night with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

On Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the age of 81, Rose Mae Mose Dufour passed away at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on June 3, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Mose and Mary Aymond Mose; husband, Kirby Dufour, Jr.; daughter, Gail Dufour; grandson, Christopher Everetti; and two sisters and six brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia Dufour of Big Bend; sons, Dawson Dufour, Sr. of Cottonport, Gerard (Glenda) Dufour of Big Bend and Clyde (Debra) Dufour of Simmesport; brother, Anthony Mose of Mansura; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.