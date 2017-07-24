Rose Smith Plair, age 75, of Bunkie

Rose Smith Plair

BUNKIE - Religious services for Rose Smith Plair will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 29, 2017 at First Union Baptist Church in Bunkie. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday July 29, 2017 at First Union Baptist Church, 1537 Bordelon Rd., in Bunkie from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11am

Plair, a life-long resident of Bunkie, passed away on Friday July 14, 2017 at the age of 75.

Rose Plair is survived by her two sons; Rickie ( Glenda) Smith and Craig (Rennice) Smith; four sisters, Inez Wilson, Hestor Smith, Tammy Smith, and Betty Smith; four brothers: Don (Mae) Smith, Henry (Gertrude) Smith, Jeffery (Bernice) Smith Jr., and Walter Smith; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.