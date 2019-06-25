Funeral services for Mr. Roy Golmon Hicks will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a. m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA with Pastor Jeff Ingram officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Roy Golmon Hicks, age 85, of Pineville, formerly of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hilltop Nursing Home in Pineville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Thelma Golmon Hicks; brother, Francis Carl Hicks and sister, Eleanor Ruth Hicks.

He was an Army Veteran, avid fisherman, bridge inspector for the Department of Transportation and Development for 40 years, also employed with the Corps of Engineers doing inspections at the Lock & Dams. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason since 1970 with the Alexandria No. 398 F. & A. M.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Eddie Hill Ikerd Hicks of Pineville; brother, John Mansel Hicks (Joy) of Alabama; two sisters; Janice Hicks Huffstutler (Joe), Julie Hicks Lewis (David), both of Texas; stepsons, Greg Ikerd (DeNeica), Gary Ikerd (Phyllis), both of Marksville; Glenn Ikerd (Healey) of Arkansas; five step-grandchildren, Dustin Ikerd, Mandy Hawkins, Misty James, Macy Ikerd, Dedrick Tonsing; five step great grandchildren, Alexis Ikerd, Hayden Hawkins, Henley Hawkins, Brynn James, Baylor James; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Greg Ikerd, Gary Ikerd, Glenn Ikerd, Ben James, Timmy Hawkins, and Larry Milford.