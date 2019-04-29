Funeral services for Roy Joseph Moreau will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Monday, April 29th, 2019 beginning at 10:00am with Rev. Daniel Wright, III officiating. Burial will be held at the Heart of Worship Church in Lettsworth.

Roy Joseph Moreau, age 76, of Simmesport passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home of Simmesport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Chad Moreau, Sr. (Sandi), Ginger Moreau (James), Kala Strong (Derek), and Brittney Moreau (Kenneth); his nine grandchildren, Trevor Moreau, Chad Moreau, Jr., Joshua Duckworth, Katelyn Duckworth, Dustin Duckworth, Amy Strong, Natalie Strong, Abby Strong, and Allie Strong.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Chesne Moreau; parents, Lester & Florence Lemoine Moreau; sister, Alma Raper.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Visitation will resume at 8am until time of service on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.