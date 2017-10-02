Roy Knight, age 54, of Sharp

Roy Junior Knight

SHARP - Funeral services for Mr. Roy Knight will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Sharp Pentecostal Church in Sharp with Reverend Alex Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Knight Cemetery, Sharp, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Monday, October 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Sharp Pentecostal Church in Sharp from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Knight, age 54, of Sharp, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at his residence. Born on November 19, 1962, Roy worked many years as a construction foreman. He loved animals and the outdoors. He was always willing to give a lending hand. Roy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Knight is preceded in death by his father Leroy Knight; and his great nephew Hunter Shane Hill.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his mother and stepfather, Marie and Larry Setliff of Centerpoint; and his sisters, Jackie (Alex) Hill of Boyce and Brenda (David) O'Quinn of Walker. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, along with ten great nieces and nephews.

