Ruby Alexander, 90, Moreauville

Due to the mandates that are in place concerning Covid-19, Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville will be limited to 25 people for the funeral service.

Funeral services for Ruby Langston Alexander of Moreauville will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Inurnment will be held on a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Ruby Langston Alexander, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence in Moreauville.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children: Doris Alexander of Dallas, TX, Joseph (Beverly) Alexander of Wills Point, TX, Johnny Alexander of Fort Worth, TX, Stephen Alexander of Steele, MS, Zeline Alexander, Jimmy (Brenda) Alexander, Peter Alexander, and Carlton Alexander all of Moreauville, LA; daughter-in-law, Joyce Alexander of Navarre, FL; five sisters: Ora Mae Davis and Katherine Sweet both of Merryville, LA, Annette Keith of Oakland, CA, Jeanette Reid of Long Beach, CA, and Johnnie Smith of Canton, MS; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alexander Sr.; parents, Jimmy Langston and Carrie Ashworth Langston.

Visitation will begin at 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.