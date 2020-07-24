Ruby Scallan, 82, Hessmer native

Graveside services for Ruby Scallan will begin at 12:00pm on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will be held in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer.

Ruby Scallan, age 82, a resident of Metairie for over 50 years and a native of Hessmer, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Grace Health & Rehab Center in Slaughter, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Leontine Lachney Dauzat; her husband, Harold P. Scallan; sisters, Ila Aymond, Rena Ducote, Verlie Marshal, Eura Armand; brothers, Lyman Dauzat, Ad Dauzat, Buford Dauzat, and Cleveland Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Glenn P. Scallan (Carla) and Lenn P. Scallan (Robin); grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Jessica Palmer, Meghan Thompson, Rebecca Booth, and Krissie Fleming; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Macie, and Mason Smith, Brock and Aubrey Palmer, Elizah and Charlotte Thompson, Blaine Booth, Karlie and Kenzie Fleming, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Scallan was born and raised in Hessmer, the youngest of 9 children, until she later moved with her husband and twin sons to New Orleans. She was a loving wife and mother and always had room at her table for family and friends. Taking care of her family and cooking great meals were her top priorities. What a blessing it was to be around her! She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am until time of service on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350.