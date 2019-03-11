Graveside funeral services for Mr. Russell Joseph Guillot will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville with Pastor Aubrey Tyler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until shortly before graveside services.

Russell Joseph Guillot, age 72, formerly of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Moras Guillot; and brother, David Guillot.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Daynia DeWitt (Jerry) of Indiana, Nathan Guillot of Arkansas, Brandi Chatelain of Arkansas, Brittany Guillot of Sulphur; brothers, Donald Guillot (Louise), Patrick Guillot, and Brent Guillot all of Marksville; sisters, Debra Fredieu (Roger), Diane St. Germaine (Gerald) of Sulphur, Charmaine Dupuy (Ray) of Marksville, and Rhonda Miller of Florida.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jerry DeWitt, Roger Fredieu, Derrick St. Germaine, Josh St. Germaine, “Jr.” St. Germaine, Ted Nash, Blaine Richard, and Terrell Carmouche.