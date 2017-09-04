Ruth Ellen Bordelon Lacombe, age 79, of Hessmer

Ruth Ellen Bordelon Lacombe

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Lacombe will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at St. Alphonse Catholic Church with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonse Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a rosary at 8:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Lacombe, age 79 of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Opelousas General Hospital. Born on March 17, 1938, Mrs. Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Alphonse Catholic Church and had a great devotion to The Blessed Mother.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Lea Lacombe; and her parents, Lee and Dessie Lambert Bordelon.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years; Daniel Lacombe of Hessmer; her daughters, Sharon Juneau and husband Carl of Hessmer and Christine Newton and husband Michael of Bunkie; her brother, Terrell Bordelon and wife Darlene of Hessmer; her grandchildren, Natalie Drouin and husband Tyler, Morgan “Joseph” Newton, and Austin Juneau; her great-grandchildren, Thomas and Campbell Drouin; nieces and nephews, Sheila Alexander, Carmen Cook, Eric Bordelon and Bernie Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Anthony Catholic School, 116 S. Knoll, Bunkie, LA 71322.

