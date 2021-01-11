Samuel “SJ” Chaze, Jr., 89, Marksville

Samuel Joseph “SJ” Chaze, Jr., 89, of Marksville, La., passed away from this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Pearlington, MS at the home of his stepdaughter, who lovingly cared for him for the past six years.

SJ was born on July 29, 1931 to the union of Mae Delle Bonnette and Samuel J. Chaze, Sr. He graduated from Marksville High School and then LSU, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. SJ married the love of his life, Narcile, in December 1961. They were blessed with a beautiful marriage of forty-five years. SJ worked as an engineer for Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Alexandria.

Upon retiring, SJ devoted his time helping his nephew, Glenn, with the bookkeeping for Glenn’s Auto Repair. He loved his visits at the shop and being happily greeted by the family dogs. They adored SJ and the snacks he always brought with him. SJ’s passions were hunting, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church and Friends of the Library. SJ was a very talented craftsman and hobbiest. He had the ability to design, build and repair just about about anything. If he wasn’t helping Cile in the kitchen, you could always find him piddling in his workshop or digging in his garden.

SJ was a very loving and devoted husband, a true gentleman with the kindest of hearts, a devout christian and a very dear friend to all who knew and loved him. His kindess and wisdom will never be forgotten. He will be dearly missed.

Samuel was preceded in death by his wife, Narcile LaCour Chaze, his sister Verdye Mae Chaze Gauthier, stepsons, Joseph Rovira, William Valery Rovira; granddaughters, Valerie Dianne Rovira, Anne Marie Rovira and great-granddaughter, Randon Rabalais Costello.

Samuel is survived by his sister JoAnn Chaze, stepchildren, Brian Rovira, Jonathan Rovira, Sr., Susie Sharp and many loving nieces, nephews,

grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Randy Turpin and Josephine Acker for the love and care they showed SJ while caring for him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Randon’s Place at Healing House, 106 S. Beadle Road, Lafayette, La. 70508

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Marksville, La.