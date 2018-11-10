Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Desselle Poche will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 12, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Poche, age 67, of Spring Bayou, passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Della Mae Scallan Desselle; brother, Dawayne Desselle.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 49 years, Ernest Poche, Jr; two sons, Darren Jude Poche of Marksville, Kendrick Anthony Poche and wife Jennifer Harvey of Marksville; one brother, Kerry P. Desselle and wife Margaret of Marksville and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Seth Poche.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

A rosary will be recited in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers on Sunday, November 11, 2018.