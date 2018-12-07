Sarah Dufour, 89, Mansura

Funeral Mass for Sarah Dufour of Mansura will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 beginning at 11am at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Visitation will begin on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 8am until 11am at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Entombment will be in the St. Paul Mausoleum in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the directions of Escude Funeral Home.

Sarah Dufour, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bud Dufour; parents, Russel & Lola Lacour Bordelon; sisters, Betty Roy and Juanita Bernard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia Saucier (Patrick) of Mansura; sons, Wayne Peluso (Marie) of Pennsylvania and Mike Dufour (Trish) of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren: Todd Saucier, Ashley Saucier, Robert Dufour, Christopher Dufour, Nicholas Dufour, and Tony Peluso; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.