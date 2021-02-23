Funeral services for Sazetto Jacob Jones will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese, officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Goudeau under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Sazetto Jacob Jones, age 62 of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5:00 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Benjamin Joseph Jones of Marksville, siblings, Kenneth McGee of Mansura, Shaune McGee of Mansura, Brenda Antoine of Moreauville, Joyce Alexander of Navarre, FL. and Marilyn Reed of Marksville. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Alton McGee and Delores Jacob.

The Jones Family has requested that a visitation be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.