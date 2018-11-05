Seewee Edgar Dupuy, 92 years of age, passed away in her sleep in Houston, TX at 3:40 a.m., October 30, 2018.

Seewee was born on May 19, 1926 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to her parents, Dr. James Hines Edgar & Fanny Lee Wair Edgar.

Seewee enrolled in Mississippi Southern College at age sixteen. Two years later she transferred to Louisiana State University where, in her senior year, she met her future husband, Marsden John “Pic” Dupuy, a native of Marksville. Seewee graduated from LSU with a degree in social work.

Seewee and Pic married December 20, 1947 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. They raised three boys, the family residing in Rosenberg, Texas until 1960 when they moved to Mexico, returning to Houston in 1966. Pic and Seewee moved to Wharton, Texas in 1972 where they resided for over 40 years and were very active in the community.

After her children were grown, Seewee started a travel agency in Richmond, Texas, and went on to introduce hundreds of people to distant lands and visited over 100 countries herself. She ran the agency for 30 years, before selling it in 2005.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a Mayflower descendant.

Seewee volunteered for many years at the St. Thomas Thrift Shop in Wharton and the hospice care service. She was known for her kindness, beauty, intelligence, integrity, sharp business mind, altruism, and a deep love for her family.

Seewee was preceded by her husband, Marsden John “Pic” Dupuy, her son, Richard Alan Dupuy, and her three siblings, Mary Ella Edgar, Dr. Frank Edgar, and Dr. Nell Niles. She is survived by her sons, Frank Charles (Patricia) Dupuy and John Douglas (Pamela) Dupuy, and her grandchildren, Suzanna Adria Dupuy, Romeo Emmanuel Dupuy, Christina Marie Dupuy (Brian), Adrian Curtis Dupuy, John David Dupuy (Karissa), Rose Clark, Maggie Dupuy Perez, Marylou Diamant, and her many great grandchildren, including Nicholas Richard Luevano, Gianna Claire Luevano, Olivia Luevano War, Allan Ryan Luevano, Emily Jane Luevano, Julianna Marie Dupuy, Chandler Cache Dupuy, Taven John Dupuy, and Bennett Stephen Dupuy.

Her Memorial Service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton, Texas, at 11:00 a.m., November 10, 2018. On Nov 17, 2018 Seewee's ashes will be laid to rest in Marksville, Louisiana, beside her beloved Pic.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Seewee's name sent to: Eagles Trace Staff Appreciation Fund Eagles Trace 14703 Eagle Vista Drive Houston, TX 77077