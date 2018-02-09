Shane Scallan

BATON ROUGE - Shane Scallan, age 48, of New Orleans passed away at the Baton Rouge General Hospital on Thursday, February 8, 2018. A private memorial service will be held at a later date with close family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Katherine Bordelon of Plaucheville; sister, Buffy (Michael) James of Plaucheville; nieces and nephews, Alie Mayeaux, Nola James, and Michael James, Jr.; aunt, Connie Thevenot. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends who loved him dearly.