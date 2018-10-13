Sharon Littleton

Sharon Marchesseault Littleton of Walker was welcomed into heaven on October 12, 2018. She was a selfless daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for friends and family is unmatched. Some say she was a saint on earth.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Littleton of Marksville; sister, Eva Marchesseault of Pennsylvania; daughters, Rhonda Sibley and Crystal Fletcher; sons-in-law, Don Sibley of Baton Rouge and Jeff Fletcher of Walker; mother-in-law, Janette Gaspard of Marksville; sisters-in-law, Carol Gagnard, Cheryl Bryson, and Lana Lachney all of Marksville; the loves of her life, Sophie and Camille Fletcher; and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Gladys Smart Lovett; step-father, Minter Lovett; brothers, Carter and Laverne Marchesseault; and sisters, Joan Sullivan and Wanda Lovett.

She retired from the State Department of Revenue after 27 years, where she had great times and even greater friends. After retiring Sharon worked at the Livingston Activity Center for 10 years while also living a life of service to her churches, Immaculate Conception and Walker Baptist Church. The lives she touched at both remain innumerable. Her friends referred to her as "mama" because of her willingness to supervise and offer advice. She devoted herself to working in the Walker Baptist Church Food Pantry, her cooking, and teaching her grandbabies how to love others on a grand scale. She loved shopping at garage sales for bibles and things that others could use in times of need. Those who had the incredible honor of knowing her could see that there was no doubt of her love for the Lord and His children. Words cannot begin to describe how dearly she will be missed. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Walker Baptist Church on Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Walker Baptist Church Food Pantry. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.