Sheldon D. Brooks, age 50, of Lafayette, formerly of Bunkie

Sheldon Brooks

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Sheldon D. Brooks were held on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Second Union Baptist Church at 11 a.m. where Pastor Christopher Ardoin officiated. Internment followed at the Church Cemetery. Services and arrangements were under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Brooks, of Lafayette, formerly of Bunkie, age 50, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017. He was baptized at an early age and is a 1985 graduate of Bunkie High School. Brooks attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, where he met his beloved wife, Shelia Williams Brooks. To their union, the love of their lives was born, a bouncing baby girl named Sommier. While attending Northwestern State University, Sheldon pledged to Theta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha during the fall of 1986.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He is survived by his daughter, Sommier A. Brooks; grandmother, Greather C. Brooks; uncle Henry (Shelia) Brooks; aunt, Henrietta Brooks; five loving cousins, Irma Jean Johnson, George Edward Brooks, Dshanna Lavalais-Wilson, Shekeitha Keys and James A. Brooks; a special friend, Ella Johnson; and a host of other cousins and friends, who were like family.

Pallbearers were brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.