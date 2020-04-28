Private funeral services for Shelia “Kiki” Wallace of Simmesport will be held. Burial will be held at Tree of Calvary Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Shelia “Kiki” Wallace, age 41, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jada & Justice Wallace; parents Howard & Faye Watson Litzsey of Simmesport; sisters, Crystal Litzsey, Jessica Litzsey, Kayla Litzsey, and Felicia Jackson; brother, Troy Litzsey, Lee Litzsey, and Howard Allen Litzsey.