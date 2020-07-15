Shirley Bordelon, 85, Marksville

A Private Graveside Service for Shirley Mae Bordelon will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleun #2 in Marksville

Mrs. Bordelon, age 85, of Marksville, departed this life on July 14, 2020 at Beau Provence Assisted Living Facility in Mandeville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Bordelon and daughter, Linda Marie Blanchard.

Shirley was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Metairie, Louisiana. She was a proud mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Donna Chapman (Mark) of Covington; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.