Sidney Joseph Ducote, age 73, of Mansura

Sidney Joseph Ducote

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Sidney Joseph Ducote will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until shortly before funeral service. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel.

Mr. Ducote, age 73, of Mansura, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on December 31, 1943.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Adel Bordelon Ducote.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosella “Rose” Ducote of Mansura; two sons, Sidney Dennis Ducote of Fifth Ward, and Jason Paul Mayeux of Hessmer; two daughters, Deidre Ponthieux of Marksville, and Michelle Brouillette of Marksville; one sister, Marjorie Medina of Hessmer; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

