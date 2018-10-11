Sister María Ester Guerra, former teacher at St. Joseph in Plaucheville

Sister María Ester Guerra (formerly Mary Goretti), CDP, born February 10, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas, entered eternal life on October 8, 2018, at the age of 89. She was a former teacher at St. Joseph School in Plaucheville.

She was the first of eight children born to José Guerra and Felipa Chavez. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on January 14, 1949 and professed first vows on June 22, 1950.

Sister María Ester was an educator at heart and centered her life on teaching others and learning from them-from elementary, to high school, to parish catechesis and pastoral ministries. She taught in Ennis, Laredo, and San Antonio, Texas, and in Lafayette and Plaucheville, Louisiana, among other places, and served as a Hospice chaplain in Arizona.

The Rosary will be recited Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. and the Wake will be at 6:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be Friday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.