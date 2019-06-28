Sister Maria (Catherine Anne) Rabalais,94, Simmesport native

Rabalais, Sister Maria (Catherine Anne) 94, was born Simmesport, LA on June 21, 1925 and entered eternal life June 22, 2019 in Marian Hall, at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, KS. She was one of nine children born to the late Blanche Guilbeau and Joseph H. Rabalais. Seven of her siblings are deceased: James, Durwood, Anthony, Sims, Anelia Rabalais Gros, Mae Rabalais and Wilma Rabalais McLaughlin. She is survived by one brother, Harold (Yvette) who lives in Houston, TX and many nieces and nephews. Sister Maria was a Sister of St. Joseph for 75 years. After graduating from St. Joseph Academy she was received into the Congregation of St. Joseph on September 7, 1942, made her first profession of vows on March 19, 1944 and final profession August 15, 1948. She earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from Loyola University and an M.S. in Theology from Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans. Her primary ministry for 30 years was in Catholic education, teaching in diocesan schools of New Orleans and Baton Rouge as well as Congregation Academies in Louisiana and Mississippi. She then ministered for 19 years as Religious Education Coordinator followed by another 15 years as Pastoral Minister in a number of parishes. Upon retiring, she moved to the Hundred Oaks Community in Baton Rouge until her health needs required her to move to Mt. St. Mary's Convent Marian Hall where she continued to minister in prayer. Homecoming will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a Vigil at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, all at Mt. St. Mary Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries and/or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund at 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.