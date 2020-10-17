Stephen Lacour, 80, Mansura

Funeral Services are pending for Stephen Martin Lacour of Mansura.

Stephen Martin Lacour, age 80, passed away at his residence in Mansura on Friday, October 16, 2020. Stephen served in the Navy and retired from Cleco.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Mark S. Lacour of Lafayette, Michael P. Lacour of Breaux Bridge, Michelle L. Balen of Lafayette, Monique R. Lacour of Port Neches, TX, and Nicole L. Lacour of Mansura.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Dianne R. Lacour; parents, Lamar M. Lacour and Bessie Boniol Lacour; and sister, Elda L. Marcotte.

Family and Friends are invited to a small family gathering after services.