Steve Lambert, 77, Echo

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Steve Walter Lambert, Sr. will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Chad Partain and Father Louis Sklar officiating. Interment will be at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Echo. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A rosary recitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. by Father Dwight DeJesus.

Mr. Lambert, age 77, entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Steve had many occupations throughout his lifetime which included being a barber, farmer, cattleman, school bus driver but his favorite job of all was serving his community by being Ward 2 Justice of the Peace for Rapides Parish for 12 years. He was also a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to put a smile on everyone’s face. His first priority in life was his wife, family, then his beloved animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Corrine Laborde Lambert.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Sharon LaBorde Lambert of Echo; his son, Steve Walter Lambert, Jr. of Echo; his daughter, Sheri Lambert Franks (Jory) of Echo; two sisters, JoEtta Johnson of Houston, TX, Charlene Satcher of Poland; four grandchildren, Hailey Loughman, Aaron Luke, Kasi Dupuy, Lane Franks; four great grandchildren, Harlee and Brees Luke, Avery Loughman, and Stevie Raye Dupuy.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Aaron Luke, Lane Franks, Beau Loughman, Ashton Dupuy, Jory Franks, and Greg Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be James “Pete” Dupuy and Johnny Lacombe. Crossbearer will be Brees Luke.

The family request that mask and social distancing be practiced during visitation and funeral service.

