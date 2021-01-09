Steve Lemoine, 74, Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Steve Paul Lemoine on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12 noon at the Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Ramaji Shoury officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery #2 in Cottonport under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral home on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Lemoine, age 74, of Evergreen, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. He attended Cottonport High School and the Avoyelles Vo-Tech School in Cottonport. He was a retired employee of M.D. Descant Construction, Inc. He loved working in his shop building swings, rockers and chairs for his family and friends. He enjoyed cutting grass, doing yard work, working in his garden, spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. He really enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family! He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel Aymond Lemoine and his siblings, Houston Lemoine,Bernice Gauthier, Cubert Lemoine, Ethel Bacon, Burton Lemoine, Fr3edia Firman, Ruth Armand and Judy Daigrepont.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Barbara Chenevert Lemoine of Evergreen; his daughter, Tanya L. Guillory and husband, Carl, of Plaucheville; his son, Scotty Lemoine and wife, Amy, of Pineville; his sister, Janice Gauthier and husband, Perry, of Marksville; his brother, Arthur Lemoine and wife, Beverly, of Bunkie and his grandchildren, Logan Phillips, Madelyn Lemoine, Caleb Guillory, Sarah Willis and Aubrey McNeal.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Scotty Lemoine, Raymond Lemoine, Logan Phillips, Caleb Guillory, Ryan Lemoine and Brent Moses. Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Bacon, Shawn Moses, Dusty Lemoine and Todd Moses.