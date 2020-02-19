A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Steven John Dauzat at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Fifth Ward with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will follow in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church Cemetery, Belledeau under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m.

Steven John Dauzat, 79, of Belledeau, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Hessmer Nursing Home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Paul and Beulah Dauzat; two brothers, Nolan and Melvin Dauzat; and one son, Ricky Dauzat.

Mr. Dauzat worked as a young man at Juneau’s Sawmill, and for the Louisiana State Highway Department. He later retired from the canning plant after 30 years of service.

He is survived by one brother, Evan Dauzat of Marrero; and his cousins and caregivers, Luther and Nellie Dauzat of Hessmer.