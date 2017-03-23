Susan Couvillon LaPrairie age 65 pf Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Susan Couvillon LaPrairie will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Marksville United Methodist Church with Pastor Carolyn Fletcher officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Sue, age 65, of Marksville, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 20, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gradney and Ina Moreau Couvillon and brother, Sammy Couvillon.

She graduated from Marksville High School in 1969 and then attended Louisiana College and earned a Business Education degree in 1972. She taught at Marksville High School from 1973 until 1976 and served as an instructor and administrator at LA Technical College-Avoyelles Campus until 2006.

Sue became a member of Marksville United Methodist Church on March 26, 1961. She always said, “I love my little church.” She was very dedicated to Marksville UMC serving at one time or another on every committee in the church: Pastor Parish Relations, Finance and Stewardship, Trustees Committee, Nominations and Leadership Development, and Parsonage Committee. Among her many duties included Church Treasurer, Membership Secretary, Parsonage Chairperson, United Methodist Women’s President, Lay Reader and Church Choir Member.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 45 years, Keith LaPrairie of Marksville; two daughters, Brandy LaPrairie Mayeux (Shaun) of Daphne, AL and Brooke LaPrairie Deshotels (Patrick) of Plaucheville; one brother, Don Couvillon of Lafayette, three granddaughters, Sarah and Emily Deshotels and Ashleigh Mayeux.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Marksville United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marksville United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 339, Marksville, LA 71351.

She enjoyed working in her yard, traveling, and gardening. She loved her husband, daughters, and granddaughters, and her greatest joy was being “Susie” to her three granddaughters.