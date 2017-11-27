Susan W. Blanchard, age 60, of Hessmer

Susan W. Blanchard

HESSMER - Funeral services for Susan Angela Wilkes Blanchard of Hessmer will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church Hall.

Susan Blanchard, age 60, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Friday, November 24, 2017. She was born on June 24, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bolen, Sr. and Ruby Wilkes; and sister, Sherry Wilkes Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Ernest Blanchard of Hessmer; sisters, Jeanne (Jeffery) Hess of Bordelonville and Tina Tidwell of Hamburg; brother, Bolen Wilkes, Jr. of Hamburg; nieces and nephews, Kenny Grimes, Tara (Keary) Huesmann, Zane Bordelon, Mason (Guillermo Severiche) Hess, Luke (Morgan) Hess, Brooks (April) Jeansonne, Christina (Michael) Lemoine, Montana Jeansonne, Madison Jeansonne, Johnny Jeansonne, Alexandra Huesmann, Preston Huesmann, Baylee Lemoine, McKenzie Lemoine, Skylar Lemoine, Madison Grimes, Miranda Grimes; and one great-great niece, Piper Gray Wilson.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Luke Hess, Mason Hess, Brooks Jeansonne, Michael Lemoine, Zane Bordelon and Charles Blanchard.