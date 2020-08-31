Sylvia Mayeux, 80, Cottonport

Memorial services for Sylvia T. Mayeux of Cottonport will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mayeux, age 80, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home. Sylvia was a member of the Catholic Daughters of St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. She had a friendly personality and loved to make new friends. Some of her hobbies included dancing, animals, tending to her flowers in her garden and enjoying LSU football.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Samuel “Sammy” Mayeux of Cottonport; daughter, Sally (Tim) McKenzie of South Burlington, VT; son, Shaun (Brandy) Mayeux of Daphne, AL; sisters, Beverly (Gene) Brassette of Cottonport, Jimmie Jean Gremillion of Cottonport, and Ina (Pat) Bernard of Carencro; two granddaughters, Anya McKenzie and Ashleigh Mayeux.

The family would like to thank the staff, particularly the Alzheimer’s unit, at Hessmer Nursing Home for the true care and concern given to Sylvia during her stay there.

Offerings can be made to the Avoyelles Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 492, Cottonport, LA 71327 or at Alz.org.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Alice Thevenot.