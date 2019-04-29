Visitation for Ted Gaspard will begin at 2pm until 9pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura. Burial be held at later date.

Ted Gaspard, age 53, of Mansura passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Marksville.

He is preceded in by his father, Jason Gaspard of Mansura.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Velita Bordelon Gaspard of Mansura; brother, Dwayne (Tammy) Gaspard of Moreauville & Glen Gaspard of Mansura; sister, Susan (Gerard) Gremillion of Central.