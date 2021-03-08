Terral Lacour, 82, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Terral Lacour of Plaucheville will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

Terral Lacour, age 82, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home in Plaucheville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria Lacour of Plaucheville; daughters, Angela Ogle (Bob Olge) of Slaughter, Tammy Lacour (Jason Alberes) Cottonport, and Debbie Decuir (Lyn Decuir) of Cottonport; brother, Elwood Lacour of Erath; sister, Jeanette Rougee, of Laplace. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Chris, Brian, Travis, Colby, Mich, Hayden, Mason, Grace, Anne-Marie, Sam, and Matt; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 1:30pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Rosary Prayer will begin at 1:00pm.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 115 Lemoine St. Moreauville, LA 71355.