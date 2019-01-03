Terrell Anthony Thevenot, age 80, of Cottonport

Terrell Anthony Thevenot of Cottonport, age 80, passed away on Friday, December 28th, 2018 at the Avoyelles Hospital of Marksville after a brief illness.

Mr. Thevenot was preceded in death by his wife Carol; his parents, Lebon and Gertrude Thevenot. He is survived by his brother, Byron Thevenot of Hineston; sisters, Janet Gremillion of Baton Rouge, Patricia Saucier of Cottonport, and Una Harrison of Alexandria.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.