Theresa Houston Dauzat, 91, of Belledeau

A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Theresa Houston Dauzat was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Belledeau Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 91, of Belledeau, departed this life on April 5, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everest A. and Marie C. Milligan Houston; husband, Davis M. Dauzat; two brothers, Ernest J. Houston, Benezit Houston; three sisters, Mary Houston Carmouche, Rita Houston Jeansonne and Ella Mae Houston Mayeaux.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Wanda Lee Juneau (Sherald) of Millington, Tennessee, Ramona Ann Dauzat of Belledeau; David John Dauzat (Sheila) of Belledeau three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.