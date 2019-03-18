Therether “Terri” Sumner, service in Hessmer

Therether “Terri” Sumner departed this life to begin her eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 5, 2019.

Terri was born May 5, 1932, to Earl and Agnes (Deville) Andrus. Her early years were spent in the Port Barre area, and she fondly remembered those years and her many childhood friends throughout her lifetime. The family relocated to Bunkie shortly before the start of her senior year of high school. On September 17, 1950, she married Malcolm C. Bourg, a native of Bunkie, with whom she had four children. After moving around for a number of years, the family settled in the Bay Hills outside of Bunkie in the early 1960’s, and Terri remained at that home until the last few weeks of her life.

Terri received a nursing degree from LSUA in 1971. In addition to working at several area hospitals, she served as a director of nurses at two nursing homes. Her nursing career was a source of great pride for her, and she was much respected by all who worked with her. She was a 1981-1982 and 1982-1983 Who’s Who in American Women honoree.

In 1982, Terri married Rev. Bill Nosler. He sadly passed away a few months later after a courageous battle with cancer.

She married Donald J. Sumner in 1984, and they resided in Tucumcari, New Mexico, until his retirement in 1989, at which time they returned to the Bay Hills. They were active in their churches (Bayou Rouge and Hessmer Baptist churches) and with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

Terri was an accomplished painter and crafter. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, camping and fishing. In her later years, she had a fondness for western movies which reminded her of her years in New Mexico, a place and culture she deeply loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Agnes Andrus; siblings Earl J. Andrus and Trudy Andrus McKellar; husbands Malcolm C. Bourg, Bill Nosler, and Donald J. Sumner; and son Malcolm C. Bourg, Jr.

Her life is lovingly celebrated by her surviving children Trudy, Conrad, and Jackie and their spouses; six grandchildren and their spouses; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to thank all the wonderful medical professionals who cared for Terri during her final days. A very special thanks goes to Sherry, who assisted Terri over the last several years and made it possible for her to live independently at her home until the very end of her life.

At her request, there will be no memorial service. Melancon Funeral Home will handle a private interment at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer, Louisiana, where she will share the gravesite of her son, Malcolm.

