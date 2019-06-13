Funeral services for Thomas George Broussard were held at 10 a.m. onon Thursday, June 13, 2019, from at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, where Fr. Cleo Milano officiated. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA, at a later date.

Thomas George Broussard , 94, native of Maurice, and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

George was a WWII Navy Yeoman and was honorably discharged in 1946. He went on to earn his Master's Degree at George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, and taught at multiple schools in south Louisiana, most notably in Avoyelles parish.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Gauthier Broussard, daughter Julie Broussard Comeaux, and son Roger George Broussard. He is also preceded in death by his parents Remy Broussard and Claudia Duhon; sisters Gertie B. Broussard, Nella Lalande, Gladys Frederick, Ada Guidry, Mae Dora Boudreaux, Sadie Webb, Annie Broussard and Velma Lormand; and brother Isaac Broussard.

He is survived by daughter-in-law, Jane B. Broussard of Baton Rouge; three granddaughters, Shelley Comeaux Vance of Baton Rouge, LA, Dr. Kelly Broussard of Austin, TX, and Dr. Morgan Broussard of Memphis, TN; two grandsons Seth Thomas Comeaux of Gretna, LA, and Thomas Joseph Broussard of Baton Rouge; two great grandsons Brodie Vance and Oliver Vance of Baton Rouge; and godchild Edward Broussard of Lafayette. He is also survived by two sisters Zula Broussard and Margaret Roy, and brother Andrew Broussard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's honor to: St. Mary's Assumption School, Cottonport, LA, 71327; Our Lady of Mercy School, 400 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806; or a favorite charity