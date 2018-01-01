Thomas "Tommy" Lee Carter

ST. LANDRY - Graveside services with Military honors for Thomas "Tommy" Lee Carter will be held at a date to be announced.

Thomas "Tommy" Lee Carter, age 69, of St. Landry, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his residence. Born on July 7,1948, he was a retired farmer and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Shirley Coates Carter.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Aymond Carter of St. Landry; four daughters, Michelle Verrett of Erwinville, Tommy Jean Carter of Erwinville, Melissa Carter of Erwinville, Daphney (Anthony) Stokes of Nevada and step-daughter, Audra (Drew) Bordelon of Bunkie; one step-son, Michael (fianceé, Angel Bourque) Ponthier of Cottonport; three sisters, Barbara Ann Carter Curtis of Denham Springs, Marie Carter of Deville and Betty Carter (Gilbert) Ledbetter, of Haynesville; two brothers, Bobby Carter of St. Landry and Justin Carter of St. Landry; and 14 grandchildren.