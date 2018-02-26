Tiffany Lynn Robichaux, age 39, of Lettsworth

Tiffany Lynn Robichaux

LETTSWORTH - Funeral services for Tiffany Lynn Robichaux. will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. in Gunnells Cemetery in Lettsworth. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Tiffany Robichaux, age 39, passed away at her residence in Lettsworth on Friday, February 23, 2018. She was born on February 19, 1979.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Bowman and Marion Moreau.

Those left to cherish his memory are her sons, Trevor Paul Moreau and Chad Michael Moreau Jr.; mother, Cordette (Percy Wells) Moreau; father, Leonard Ray (Pam) Moreau; grandparents, Robert and Jeannie Gross; sister, Crystal Moreau; brother, Billy Ray Moreau; special nieces and nephews, Alyssa Feduccia, Ashton Feduccia, and Kayla Feduccia; and by a large loving family including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.