TIMMY'S OBITUARY

A Celebration of Life honoring Timmy Aymond was held Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the chapel of Melancon Funeral. Inurnment with Graveside Services will be in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Aymond, age 61, of Hessmer, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.He was a former employee of the Allen Canning Factory and the Paragon Casino. He was preceded in death by his mother, Narcille Normand Aymond; his nephew, Jeffrey Kelly and his brother-in-law, Terry Paul Kelly.

He is survived by his father, Percy Aymond of Hessmer and his three sisters, Laverne Coulon and husband, Oliver, of Melville, Lorraine Aymond of Hessmer and Carleen Kelly of Hessme