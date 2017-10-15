Timothy Paul Thibodeaux, age 48, of Dupont

Timothy Paul Thibodeaux

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Timothy Thibodeaux will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with the Bro. David Broussard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Jacques Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Thibodeaux, age 48 of Dupont, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 at his residence. He was born on October 19, 1968.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Thibodeaux; and a granddaughter, Gracie Dauzat.

Survivors include his wife, Marilee Deshotel Thibodeaux of Dupont; his mother, Earlene Thibodeaux of Dupont; his step-children, Akeysheia Juneau of Bayou Jacque. Chris Lambert, Jr. of Dupont, Melanie Mose of Cottonport, Toshua Lambert of Dupont, and Tricha Lambert of Watson; one brother, Mark Randall Thibodeaux of Dupont; his sisters, Victoria Fanguay of Dupont, Donna Thibodeaux of Westwego, Tammy Winters of Dupont and Sandy Chimento of Alexandria; and seven grandchildren.

