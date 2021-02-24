Tobey Knight, 47, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Tobey Knight of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 beginning at 10:00am with Rev. John Wiltse officiating. Entombment will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Mausoleum.

Tobey Knight, age 47, passed away on Monday, February 22nd, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kylie Knight of Cottonport; father, Franklin Knight of Cottonport; brother, Kevin Knight (Erin) of Alexandria; nephews, Andrew and Austin Knight; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Knight.

Visitation will begin at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport at 4:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 and resume Saturday morning at 8:00am.