Todd Joseph Dauzat, age 41, of Marksville

Todd Joseph Dauzat

BROUILLETTE - Funeral services for Mr. Todd Joseph Dauzat will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Genevieve Cemetery in Brouillette. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers from 5 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Dauzat, age 41, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at his residence in Marksville. Born on January 20, 1976, he was in the U. S. Navy and a licensed plumber for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kayla Dauzat of Marksville; parents, Larry and Lola Dauzat of Marksville; son, Tyler Dauzat of Marksville; three daughters, Sophie Dauzat of Marksville, Kelsi Dauzat of Marksville and Kinzley Dauzat of Marksville; two brothers, Van (Karen) DeMars of Florida and Jeffery (Alfred) DeMars of New Orleans; longtime loyal friend, Daniel Guillot; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jeremy Ponthieux, Fredrick Dauzat, Ryan Dauzat, Van DeMars, Scott Herod and Daniel Guillot.