UL Paul Dubroc, native of Echo

Private funeral services for UL Dubroc will be held in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Kale Baker, Kyrn Baker, Kenneth Baker, Christopher Harrell and Kurt Dubroc.

UL Paul Dubroc, 79, of Ball, passed away peacefully, on July 18, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

UL was born on January 26, 1941, in Echo, LA, as the son of the late Victor Dubroc and Lillie Lynn Dubroc. After graduating from Poland High School, May 26, 1959, he worked in sales, construction and insurance. UL worked his way through various positions, becoming Staff Manager for Kilpatrick Life Insurance Company in 1989.

Retiring at the age of 63, UL loved to fish and hunt, but when that became “work” he joined the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana and was a very active member. He will be missed by his family and many friends who loved him and especially his Gumbo dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Lillie Lynn Dubroc and brother, Kenneth Dubroc.

Those left to cherish his memory include wife of 28 1/2 years, Mildred Brossett Dubroc; sons, Gary Dubroc and wife, Dakin and Dwain Dubroc and wife, Susan, daughters, Angel Dubroc Harrell and Pennie Dubroc Baker and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Courtney Harrell, Christopher Harrell, Kale Baker, Kyrn Baker; 5 great grandchildren; stepson, Joe M. Gass, III; sister in law, Carol Dubroc; nephew, Kurt Dubroc and a host of other family members and friends.