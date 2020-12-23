Vernon Butler, former St. Joseph teacher

Pineville - Mr. Vernon Butler, age 88, of Pineville, LA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Butler was born May 26, 1932 to the union of the late Shelby Butler and Sarah Stalsby Butler.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Brother Tom Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be observed from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

He was a graduate of Simpson High School, Class of 1950. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana College, Pineville and his Master of Education degree and Plus 30 from Northwestern in Natchitoches.

Vernon was married to his high school sweetheart, Sybil Johnson Butler, for 69 years. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was a strong Christian man and his devotion to God was evident by the life that he lived. He was an active and faithful member of the Baptist Church. At the time of his death, he was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Deville.

Mr. Butler worked as an educator for 49 years. He began as a teacher and girls' basketball coach at Georgetown High School. He then moved to Colfax as Director of Federal Programs for Grant Parish, later moving to Marksville as Director of Federal Programs of Avoyelles Parish. After retiring he spent 14 wonderful years teaching at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Plaucheville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sybil Butler; one daughter, Cassie Austin and husband, Sidney; two sons, Greg Butler and wife, Heidi and Gary Butler and wife, Carla; six grandchildren: Jennifer Wheaton and husband, Jeff, Dr. Alan Puckett and wife Shauntel, Amy Lane and husband, Justin, Julie Behnke and husband, Zach, Laura Farmer and husband, Doug, and Shelby Butler; eight great-grandchildren: Jake Wylie, Jordyn Martin, Justin Martin, Reed Puckett, Cole Puckett, William Lane, Olivia Lane, and Malcolm Farmer; one brother, Melvin Butler and wife, Mary Ann, as well as a host of former students and friends.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Greg Butler, Gary Butler, Sidney Austin, Alan Puckett, Jake Wylie and Melvin Butler.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the caring nurses and staff of Guardian Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211