Victor Dugas, 77, Mansura

Funeral Services for Victor Dugas of Mansura will take place at First Baptist Church of Simmesport on Friday, December 14, 2018 beginning at 2:00 pm.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to All Night at First Baptist Church on Thursday, December 13, 2018 until time of service on Friday.

Burial will also take place at First Baptist Cemetery of Simmesport.

Victor John Dugas, age 77, passed away peacefully on his farm surrounded by members of his loving family on December 12th 2018.

Victor was born on January 26th 1941, at home in Simmesport La. to Lawrence Phillip Dugas, & Elizabeth Yvette Bordelon Dugas.

Mr. Victor was a welder by trade, but a devoted cattleman at heart. He also had a profound love for his dogs along with his horses. Victors’ marriage of 44 years to the love of his life Linda Susan whom he met on August 3rd 1972 is a love that will last forever. Mr.Dugas was quite a character, and was known to crack a joke every chance he got.

He had great faith in our Lord. And, he believed everything in his life, pleasant, or not, was God’s will.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Susan Miller Dugas; 3 sons, Rhett Renee Dugas & his wife, Paula, Charles Lane Dugas, Lawrence Paul Dugas, & wife Kathy; 2 daughters, Annette Maria Dugas Olson, & husband Mark, Victorya Johanna Dugas Rohm, & husband Charles; sister, Elvina Marie Dugas Dukes; along with a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, beloved family, & friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Lawrence, & Yvette Dugas; sister, Maude Gabrielle Dugas Hendrix; brother, Sidney Phillip Dugas; & grandson, Shane Michael Dugas.