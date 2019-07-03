Vincent Paul Palermo age 76 of Baton Rouge

Vincent Paul Palermo passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 76. Vincent was born February 6, 1943 in Bunkie, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rilla Palermo and his brother, Frank "P.T." (B.C.) Palermo of Bunkie, LA, his parents-in-law Aaron and Louise Saucier of Marksville, LA . He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara Saucier Palermo, his three sons, Paul (Beth) Palermo of Concord, NC, Lee (Lisa) Palermo of Gulfport, MS and Nick (Adrienne) Palermo of Wyoming, OH, brother Clayton (Sharon) Palermo of Bunkie, LA and Tony (Ada) Palermo of Delhi, LA, as well as his six grandchildren, Ryan (Noel) Palermo of Cary, NC, Emily Palermo of Concord, NC, Kendyll Palermo and Layton Bradley of Gulfport, MS and Kaitlyn and Jackson Palermo of Wyoming, OH. His life's passions were golf, service to his church, St. Jean Vianney, as a Eucharistic minister, cooking as an amateur Cajun Italian chef and grill-master, and LSU sports. Vince was proud of their three boys- their families, their successes, and his grandchildren. Above all else, his greatest love of his life was "growing up" with his wife, Sara, of 56 years. Visitation is Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00pm at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church followed by funeral mass at 2:00pm and burial rite at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Jean Vianney to feed those in need.