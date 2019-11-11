Violet "Sissy" Marie Mitchell, age 55, of Bayou Chicot

Funeral services for Violet "Sissy" Marie Mitchell will be at Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church in Bayou Chicot with Rev. Wayne Holston officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferguson Cemetery in Bayou Chicot under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and resume on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until service time.

Sissy Mitchell, age 55, of Bayou Chicot, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Sissy was preceded in death by her parents, Oriah Dean and Violet Clopton Mitchell.

She is survived by her son, Nicholus Paul Mitchell of Bayou Chicot; her two brothers, Steve Mitchell and wife, Amy, of Bayou Chicot and Robert Mitchell and wife, Sherry, of Bayou Chicot and two grandchildren, Zachary Paul Mitchell and Rylee Renee Mitchell.