Vivian Deneese

Marksville – Graveside Services for Vivian Barthelemy Denesse will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Varghese, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Vivian Barthelemy Denesse, age 78 of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 9:06 A.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years of marriage, Eugene Lorde Denesse, Sr., daughters, Laverne Denesse Duncan, Althea Denesse Weatherspoon, siblings, Betty Comardelle, Sybil Blanchard, Victor Barthelemy, Kirk Barthelemy, grandchildren, Nicole Jefferson, Ashley Jefferson, Courtney Denesse Bartholomew, April Weatherspoon, John Weatherspoon, Ada Weatherspoon, Joshua Weatherspoon, Great-grandchildren, Mya Ann Jefferson, Natalia Bartholomew, Sean Bartholomew and Ethan Bartholomew.

Mrs. Denesse was preceded in death by her son, Eugene L. Denesse, Jr. and parents, Victor Barthelemy and Christine Ancar Barthelemy.