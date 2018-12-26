Walter Clark, age 62, of Dupont

Funeral mass for Walter Clark of Dupont will take place on Friday, December 28th, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont beginning a 10:00am with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Visitation will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall on Thursday, December 27th, 2018 beginning at 6:00pm and will last all evening until time of service on Friday. Burial will commence at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Walter, age 62, passed away at his home in Dupont on Monday, December 24, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Elsie Clark; brothers, Anthony “TC” Clark & Jimmy Clark. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Clark (Nikki) of Dupont; sisters, Peggy Clark Gormanous of Dupont & Sue Dupont of Dupont; brother, David Clark of Dupont. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaleb, Hailey, & Allie; and his girlfriend, Lisa Jones.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.