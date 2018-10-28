Funeral services for Wanda Jeannie Gobert Hunt will be Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Landry Baptist Church in St. Landry with the Rev. Mark Sweeny officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hill Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the St. Landry Baptist Church on Monday, October 29, 2018 from 4:30 p.m. until service time on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Ms. Hunt, age 62, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Bunkie General Hospital. She had been an employee of Sammy's Truck Stop and Restaurant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Winnie Dupre' Gobert.

She is survived by her two sons, Elvin Maricle and wife, Lori, of Plainview, LA and Bryan Maricle and wife, Shirley, of LeCompte; two sisters, Dianna Carter of Turkey Creek and Linda Mainord and husband, Ron, of Baytown, TX; three brothers, Sammy Gobert and wife, Sherry, of Erwinville, Leonard Gobert and wife, Debbie, of Baytown, TX and Rickie Gobert and wife, Jill, League City, TX; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.